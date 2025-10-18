Maine High School Football Scores – Friday October 17

Here are the Maine High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 17th.

Bonny Eagle 57 Massabesic 21

Camden Hills 34 MDI 22

Cony 46 Lawrence 14

Dirigo 32 Mountain Valley 0

Falmouth 35 Fryeburg Academy 0

Gardiner 14 Foxcroft Academy 13

Gorham 36 Biddeford 12

Greely 62 Hampden Academy 7

Hermon 27 Nokomis 20

Kennebunk 54 Marshwood 21

Lake Region 37 Gray-New Gloucester 6

Leavitt 34 Messalonskee 0

Maranacook 42 MCI 8

Mattanawcook Academy 42 Lisbon 29

Medomak Valley 50 Oceanside 14

Morse 28 Belfast 0

Mount Ararat 52 Cape Elizabeth 6

Noble 28 Keene (NH) 14

Old Town 18 Brewer 14

Orono 28 Washington Academy 21

Skowhegan 34 Brunswick 12

South Portland 34 Scarborough 0

Wells 22 York 7

Winnacunnet (NH) 14 Bangor 7

Winslow 56 Madison 15

Winthrop 13 Mount Blue 7

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 7 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 19th, for games/matches played October 13th-October 18th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 20th and go thru Thursday, October 23rd.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 24th...

Get our free mobile app

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.