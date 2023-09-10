Maine High School Football Scores – Saturday September 10

Here are the football scores from across the State of Maine for games played or finished on Saturday, September 9th, Week 2.

Bonny Eagle 45 Noble 14

Boothbay 24 Traip Academy 12

Cheverus 21 Gorham 20

Foxcroft Academy 49 Oak Hill 0

Freeport 28 Lisbon 16

Kennebunk 38 Massabesic 6

Lewiston 19 South Portland 16

Maranacook 56 Mt. View 0

Marshwood 40 Biddeford 6

More 30 Brunswick 28

Sacaopee Valley 48 Telstar 44

Windham 35 Bangor 6

Winslow 16 Madison 14

York 32 Wells 14

The Bishop Guertin-Scarborough game that was suspended on Friday night with Bishop Guertin leading 13-10 will be completed on Monday afternoon, September 11.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 4 - 9 HERE by Sunday, September 10th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 11 - 14 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, September 15th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..