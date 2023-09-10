Maine High School Football Scores – Saturday September 10
Here are the football scores from across the State of Maine for games played or finished on Saturday, September 9th, Week 2.
- Bonny Eagle 45 Noble 14
- Boothbay 24 Traip Academy 12
- Cheverus 21 Gorham 20
- Foxcroft Academy 49 Oak Hill 0
- Freeport 28 Lisbon 16
- Kennebunk 38 Massabesic 6
- Lewiston 19 South Portland 16
- Maranacook 56 Mt. View 0
- Marshwood 40 Biddeford 6
- More 30 Brunswick 28
- Sacaopee Valley 48 Telstar 44
- Windham 35 Bangor 6
- Winslow 16 Madison 14
- York 32 Wells 14
The Bishop Guertin-Scarborough game that was suspended on Friday night with Bishop Guertin leading 13-10 will be completed on Monday afternoon, September 11.
You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 4 - 9 HERE by Sunday, September 10th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 11 - 14 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, September 15th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device
Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..