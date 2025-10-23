Maine High School Field Hockey and Soccer Scores &#8211; October 22

Wednesday, October 22nd was the absolute final day for countable games for Maine High School Field Hockey and Soccer Teams, with the playoffs looming. Here are the scores from the  games that were played on Wednesday.

Field Hockey

  • Mount Blue 5 Oxford Hills 0

Girls Soccer

  • Ellsworth 2 MDI 1

Boys Soccer

  • Bangor 4 Brewer 2
  • Islesboro 1 Carrabec 0
  • Pine Tree Academy 5 Dirigo 0

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 8 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 26h, for games/matches played October 20th-October 25th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 27th and go thru Thursday, October 30th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 31st..

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.

