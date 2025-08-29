Here are the Maine High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State on Thursday, August 28th.

Boys Soccer

Fort Fairfield 5 Easton 0

Madawaska 6 Washburn 1

Wisdom 8 Southern Aroostook 1

Girls Soccer

Fort Fairfield 3 Southern Aroostook 0

Madawaska 2 Washburn 1

Van Buren 3 Easton 0

