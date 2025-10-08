Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, October 7th.

Field Hockey

Cheverus 1 Gorham 0

Erskine Academy 14 Oceanside 0

Kennebunk 2 Portland 0

Lawrence 4 Winslow 2

Nokomis 4 Morse 0

Old Town 8 John Bapst 1

Sanford 3 Scarborough 1

Girls Soccer

Ashland 8 Schenck 0

Bangor 6 Hampden Academy 0

Belfast 7 Mount View 0

Camden Hills 3 Brewer 0

Cape Elizabeth 9 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Central Aroostook 1 Madawaska 0

Cony 2 Morse 2

Erskine Academy 2 Gardiner 1

Fort Kent 6 Caribou 2

GSA 1 Narraguagus 0

Greely 4 Poland 1

Greenville 1 Vinalhaven 0

Hodgdon 11 East Grand 1

Lake Region 4 Old Orchard Beach 0

MCI 5 Nokomis 3

Maranacook 4 Winthrop 1

Medomak Valley 9 Oceanside 1

North Yarmouth Academy 4 Waynflete 1

Old Town 4 Orono 2

Penobscot Valley 1 Bucksport 0

Richmond 8 Mountain Valley 0

Sanford 3 Scarborough 1

Skowhegan 5 Lawrence 0

Traip Academy 8 Sacopee Valley 1

Washington Academy 6 Searsport 1

Winslow 2 Waterville 0

Wiscasset 2 Rangeley Lakes 1

Yarmouth 1 Freeport 0

Boys Soccer

Bangor 2 Hampden Academy 0

Camden Hills 4 Mount Blue 1

Cony 2 Morse 0

Deering 2 Portland 0

Erskine Academy 1 Gardiner 0

Fort Fairfield 7 Hodgdon 0

Fryeburg Academy 1 Lake Region 0

Greely 5 Poland 1

Greenville 6 Vinalhaven 1

John Bapst 2 Ellsworth 0

Madawaska 10 Central Aroostook 2

MDI 3 Foxcroft Academy 2

Mount Ararat 7 Edward Little 0

Mount View 10 Belfast 1

Narraguagus 5 Jonesport-Beals 3

Noble 1 Cheverus 0

Nokomis 3 MCI 2

North Yarmouth Academy 2 Waynflete 1

Oak Hill 1 Buckfield 0

Oceanside 5 Medomak Valley 1

Presque Isle 5 Hermon 2

Richmond 3 Mountain Valley 0

Scarborough 5 Westbrook

Skowhegan 1 Lawrence 0

South Portland 2 Falmouth 1

Thornton Academy 2 Bonny Eagle 2

Waterville 6 Winslow 0

Winthrop 0 Lisbon 0

Wiscasset 2 Rangeley Lakes 0

York 8 Traip Academy 1

Volleyball

Bonny Eagle 3 Massabesic 0

Ellsworth 3 Brewer 1

GSA 3 Jonesport-Beals 0

Gorham 3 Cheverus 2

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Lake Region 0

Hampden Academy 3 MDI 1

John Bapst 2 Ellsworth 0

Kennebunk 3 Noble 0

Medomak Valley 3 Wiscasset 0

Narraguagus 3 Calais 0

Portland 3 NYA 2

Scarborough 3 Falmouth 0

Thornton Academy 3 Biddeford 1

Orono 3 Lee 0

Yarmouth 1 Freeport 0

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

