Maine High School Football, Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 9

Here are the High School Football, Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, October 9th.

Football

Falmouth 28 Marshwood 27

Gray-New Gloucester 16 Camden Hills 6

Field Hockey

Belfast 7 Winslow 0

Biddeford 3 Thornton Academy 2

Cony 2 Leavitt 1

Erskine Academy 1 Gardiner 1

Falmouth 6 Portland 0

Kennebunk 1 Massabesic 0

Nokomis 10 Mount View 0

South Portland 1 Noble 0

Windham 6 Bonny Eagle 1

Girls Soccer

Belfast 4 Waterville 1

Bucksport 5 Orono 0

Cape Elizabeth 2 Greely 1

Carrabec 3 Madison 2

Central Aroostook 5 Fort Fairfield 0

Cony 1 Winthrop 1

Ellsworth 1 Old Town 0

Fryeburg Academy 9 Sacopee Valley 0

Gardiner 1 Hall-Dale 0

Gray-New Gloucester 2 Oxford Hills 1

John Bapst 5 Hampden Academy 1

Madawaska 2 Van Buren 2

Maranacook 7 Leavitt 0

Mattanawcook Academy 2 Central 1

Medomak Valley 6 Morse 0

Mount View 2 Nokomis 1

NYA 2 Lake Region 1

Oceanside 1 Lawrence 0

Old Orchard Beach 4 Lisbon 0

Penquis Valley 5 Searsport 0

Pine Tree Academy 3 Mountain Valley 1

Richmond 2 Buckfield 1

Schenck 4 Southern Aroostook 0

Telstar 2 Rangeley Lakes 0

Valley 3 Greenville 3

Waynflete 1 Monmouth Academy 0

Winslow 1 Mt. Abram 0

Boys Soccer

Bangor 1 Edward Little 1

Bonny Eagle 2 Portland 2

Buckfield 3 Richmond 0

Bucksport 8 Searsport 0

Camden Hills 5 Brewer 0

Cheverus 4 Massabesic 0

Cony 2 Winthrop 0

Freeport 4 Lincoln Academy 1

Fryeburg Academy 5 Sacopee Valley 0

Gorham 1 Windham 0

Greely 3 Cape Elizabeth 1

Hermon 4 Foxcroft Academy 2

Leavitt 1 Maranacook 0

Mattanawcook Academy 7 Calais 3

Messalonskee 3 Skowhegan 1

Monmouth Academy 4 Waynflete 1

Morse 1 Medomak Valley 0

Mount View 7 Nokomis 1

Narraguagus 3 Bangor Christian 0

Oceanside 8 Lawrence 0

Penobscot Christian 5 East Grand 0

Penobscot Valley 2 Jonesport-Beals 0

South Portland 2 Sanford 1

Telstar 6 Rangeley Lakes 0

Traip Academy 4 Oak Hill 0

Waterville 9 Belfast 1

Wells 1 Spruce Mountain 0

York 3 Poland 0

Volleyball

Cheverus 3 Bonny Eagle 0

Lewiston 3 Maranacook 1

Machias 3 Jonesport-Beals 1

Narraguagus 3 GSA 0

Portland 3 Westbrook 1

Scarborough 3 Thornton Academy 2

South Portland 3 Massabesic 0

Washington Academy 3 Brewer 0

Wells 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Yarmouth 3 Gardiner 0

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 6 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 12th, for games/matches played October 6th-October 11th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 13th and go thru Thursday, October 16th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 17th...

Get our free mobile app

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.