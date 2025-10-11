Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores &#8211; October 10

Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 10

September 23, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 10th.

Field Hockey

  • Gray-New Gloucester 2 Spruce Mountain 2
  • Lawrence 3 Lincoln Academy 1
  • MCI 18 Oceanside 0
  • Marshwood 4 Bonny Eagle 2
  • Old Town 2 Brewer 2
  • Piscataquis 2 Hermon 0
  • Stearns 1 Orono 0
  • Waynflete 2 Morse 1
  • York 3 Lake Region 1

Girl's Soccer

  • Ashland 2 Mattanawcook Academy 1
  • Bangor Christian 4 Wisdom 3
  • Brunswick 6 Lewiston 0
  • Dexter 3 Penquis Valley 0
  • Gorham 1 Falmouth 0
  • Katahdin 3 Piscataquis 2
  • Maranacook 9 MCI 1
  • Messalonskee 1 Skowhegan 1
  • Penobscot Christian 4 GSA 1
  • Scarborough 3 Deering 0
  • Shead 4 Narraguagus 0
  • Telstar 1 Dirigo 0

Boy's Soccer

  • Brunswick 2 Lewiston 2
  • Central 4 Schenck 2
  • Ellsworth 3 Washington Academy 1
  • Fort Kent 3 GSA 1
  • Kennebunk 2 Deering 1
  • Lee Academy 3 Houlton 2
  • Maranacook 2 MCI 0
  • Marshwood 3 Thornton Academy 0
  • NYA 2 Lake Region 2
  • Scarborough 7 Biddeford 3
  • Telstar 8 Dirigo 0
  • Wisdom 4 Southern Aroostook 1
  • Yarmouth 2 Mt. Ararat 1

Volleyball

  • Bucksport 3 Maranacook 0
  • Cony 3 Edward Little 2
  • Deering 3 Windham 1
  • Greely 3 MDI 1
  • Marshwood 3 Biddeford 0
  • Messalonskee 3 Cape Elizabeth 1
  • Sumner 3 Lee Academy 1
  • Wiscasset 3 Orono 1

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 6 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 12th, for games/matches played October 6th-October 11th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 13th and go thru Thursday, October 16th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 17th...

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Field Hockey, High School Soccer, High School Sports, High School Volleyball

