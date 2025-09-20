Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girl's and Boy's Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 19th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores promptly.

Field Hockey

Belfast 9 Morse 0

Gorham 2 Thornton Academy 1

Kennebunk 1 South Portland 0

Noble 2 Bonny Eagle 0

Scarborough 4 Massabesic 0

South Portland 1 Kennebunk 0

Waynflete 6 Telstar 0

Girls Soccer

Bangor Christian 5 Wisdom 0

Central Aroostook 8 Easton 0

Cheverus 3 Massabesic 1

Dexter 6 Hodgdon 1

Falmouth 1 Westbrook 0

Fort Fairfield 2 Washburn 1

Gorham 6 Deering 0

Kennebunk 3 Windham 1

Penquis Valley 8 Searsport 0

Portland 0 Noble 0

Shead 2 Narragagus 0

Telstar 0 Mountain Valley 0

Temple Academy 3 Valley 0

Van Buren 6 Southern Aroostook 1

Boys Soccer

Easton 2 Central Aroostook 0

Ellsworth 6 Old Town 0

Fort Fairfield 8 Washburn 1

Islesboro 8 Wiscasset 0

Monmouth Academy 4 Buckfield 1

Oak Hill 4 Spruce Mountain 1

Orono 2 Washington Academy 1

Penobscot Valley 5 Machias 1

Southern Aroostook 3 Van Buren 1

Valley 5 Temple Academy 2

Westbrook 3 Kennebunk 2

Volleyball

GSA 3 Machias 2

Medomak Valley 3 Lake Region 1

Washington Academy 3 Messalonskee 0

York 3 Wells 0

