Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girl's and Boy's Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, September 20th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches that reported their scores.

Field Hockey

Biddeford 3 Falmouth 2

Brewer 2 Bangor 0

Cheverus 7 Marshwood 0

Erskine Academy 2 Winslow 0

Greely 4 Waynflete 0

Lewiston 2 Edward Little 1

Mount Ararat 1 Brunswick 0

Mount Blue 6 Oxford Hills 0

Orono 4 Hermon 1

Skowhegan 3 Messalonskee 2

Spruce Mountain 2 Winthrop 0

Yarmouth 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Girls Soccer

Ashland 6 Schenck 0

Bangor 2 Camden Hills 1

Belfast 1 Oceanside 0

Bonny Eagle 2 Marshwood 0

Brewer 3 Mt. Blue 0

Edward Little 2 Lewiston 1

Fort Kent 3 Penobscot Valley 2

Fryeburg Academy 3 Waynflete 0

Hampden Academy 4 Messalonskee 2

Lawrence 5 Watervill 0

Maranacook 2 Hall-Dale 0

Medomak Valley 1 Lincoln Academy 1

Monmouth Academy 5 Oak Hill 0

Mount Blue 2 Brewer 1

MDI 5 Caribou 1

North Yarmouth Academy 1 Traip Academy 0

Old Town 6 Ellsworth 1

Poland 2 Freeport 1

Sanford 2 South Portland 0

Spruce Mountain 3 Winthrop 0

Vinalhaven 3 Cararabc 1

Winslow 1 Mount View 0

Boys Soccer

Brunswick 1 Mount Ararat 0

Caribou 4 MDI 3

Dexter 5 Shead 2

Ellworth 8 Old Town 0

Fort Kent 5 GSA 4

Gardiner 5 Waterville 3

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Waynflete 2

Greely 7 NYA 0

Hampden Academy 1 Messalonskee 0

Lewiston 1 Edward Little 0

MCI 5 Winslow 1

Maranacook 2 Hall-Dale 2

Medomak Valley 1 Lincoln Academy 1

Oceanside 4 Belfast 0

Van Buren 2 East Grand 0

Vinalhaven 2 Carrabec 0

Wells 2 Sacopee valley 0

York 2 Cape Elizabeth 1

Volleyball

Greely 3 Cape Elizabeth 0

Marshwood 3 Windham 2

Wiscasset 3 Maranacook 0

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 3 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 21st, for games/matches played September 15th-20h. Voting will begin on Monday, September 2nd, and go thru Thursday, September 25th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 26th.

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.