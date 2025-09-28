Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, September 27th.

Field Hockey

Boothbay 2 Mountain Valley 1

Dirigo 3 Waynflete 0

Edward Little 1 Greely 0

Foxcroft Academy 2 Brewer 1

Gardiner 3 Lawrence 1

Leavitt 3 York 0

Lisbon 8 Wells 0

Mount Blue 2 Camden Hills 1

Oak Hill 8 Oceanside 1

Yarmouth 5 Cony 0

Girls Soccer

Cape Elizabeth 4 Yarmouth 0

Carrabec 5 Mountain Valley 4

Erskine Academy 3 Lawrence 0

GSA 8 Washington Academy 2

Hampden Academy 1 Brewer 0

Hermon 3 John Bapst 0

Medomak Valley 3 Lincoln Academy 1

Old Town 8 Caribou 0

Orono 1 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Penquis Valley 3 Hodgdon 2

Presque Isle 3 Foxcroft Academy 0

Richmond 6 Buckfield 2

Shead 9 Searsport 1

Skowhegan 4 MCI 1

Waterville 0 Winslow 0

Wells 2 Waynflete 1

Boys Soccer

Caribou 14 Old Town 1

Cony 2 Nokomis 0

Ellsworth 3 Washington Academy 0

Erskine Academy 4 Lawrence 1

Fort Kent 6 Central 2

Freeport 3 North Yarmouth Academy 2

Hampden Academy 7 Brewer 0

Isleboro 6 Vinalhaven 1

John Bapst 2 Hermon 0

Lake Region 3 Poland 1

Lincoln Academy 5 Medomak Valley 0

Marshwood 2 Windham 0

Mount View 3 Belfast 2

Orono 1 GSA 1

Penquis Valley 7 Sumner 0

Presque Isle 1 Foxcroft Academy 0

Richmond 2 Buckfield 1

Shead 4 Searsport 3

Waynflete 4 Wells 0

Volleyball

Gardiner 3 Mt. Ararat 1

Medomak Valley 3 Lewiston 1

MDI 3 Lake Region 0

North Yarmouth Academy 3 Bucksport 1

Scarborough 3 Biddeford 0

