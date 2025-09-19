Here are the High School Football, Field Hockey Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, September 18th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who have reported their scores.

Football

Westbrook 55 Biddeford 21

Field Hockey

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Fryeburg Academy 0

Lawrence 3 Erskine Academy 1

Lewiston 1 Brunswick 0

MCI 9 Mount View 0

Old Town 2 Dexter 0

Skowhegan 5 Hampden Academy 0

Traip Academy 4 Wells 0

Girls Soccer

Ashland 7 Madawaska 1

Bangor 7 Messalonskee 0

Bucksport 3 Orono 0

Camden Hills 2 Brunswick 1

Erskine Academy 5 Oceanside 2

Freeport 6 Waynflete 0

Gray-New Gloucester 4 Old Orchard Beach 0

Hermon 7 John Bapst 0

MCI 2 Lawrence 1

Medomak Valley 2 Belfast 1

Monmouth Academy 8 Lisbon 0

Morse 2 Leavitt 0

Mount Abram 0 Winthrop 0

Mount Ararat 5 Edward Little 0

Mount Blue 2 Lewiston 1

North Yarmouth Academy 4 York 1

Washburn 1 Maine School of Science and Math 0

Wiscasset 2 Vinalhaven 1

Yarmouth 2 Fryeburg Academy 0

Boys Soccer

Bonny Eagle 2 Sanford 1

Brewer 1 Oxford Hills 1

Bucksport 8 Lee Academy 2

Cony 1 Skowhegan 0

Deering 2 Cheverus 0

Edward Little 0 Mt. Ararat 0

Falmouth 3 Gorham 0

Katahdin 6 Ashland 0

Lake Region 2 Wells 2

Lawrence 3 MCI 2

Lewiston 8 Mount Blue 0

Marshwood 9 Massabesic 0

Medomak Valley 5 Belfast 3

Morse 5 Leavitt 4

Mount View 4 Winslow 1

Oceanside 3 Erskine Academy 0

Orono 2 GSA 1

Penquis Valley 5 Mattanawcook Academy 1

South Portland 8 Noble 0

Thornton Academy 1 Windham 0

Traip Academy 6 Sacopee Valley 0

Washburn 2 Maine School of Science and Math 0

Wiscasset 5 Vinalhaven 0

Woodland 4 Narraguagus 2

Yarmouth 2 Fryeburg Academy 0

York 1 North Yarmouth Academy 0

Volleyball

Bonny Eagle 3 Deering 1

Calais 3 Orono 1

Cape Elizabeth 3 Yarmouth 2

Cheverus 3 Portland 0

Cony 3 Mt. Ararat 1

Gorham 3 Biddeford 1

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Lake Region 1

Jonesport-Beals 3 Bucksport 2

Kennebunk 3 Scarborough 2

Narraguagus 3 MDI 1

Sanford 3 Westbrook 1

Thornton Academy 3 South Porltand 0

