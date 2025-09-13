Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – September 12
Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 12th.
Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches that have reported their scores.
Field Hockey
- Belfast 2 Old Town 1
- Boothbay 3 Sacopee Valley 0
- Hall-Dale 4 Winslow 1
- John Bapst 10 Oceanside 4
- Lewiston 3 Oak Hill
- Lisbon 4 Traip Academy 0
- Nokomis 2 Dexter 1
- Skowhegan 3 Leavitt 1
- Stearns 7 Mattanawcook Academy 0
Girls Soccer
- Bonny Ealge 2 South Portland 0
- Buckfield 2 Pine Tree Academy 1
- Bucksport 1 Fort Kent 1
- Camden Hills 8 Edward Little 0
- Cape Elizabeth5 Brunswick 0
- Dexter 7 Hodgdon 1
- Falmouth 1 Scarborough 0
- Fryeburg Academy 0 Lincoln Academy 0
- Gardiner 3 Cony 1
- George Stevens Academy 9 Searsport 0
- Kennebunk 2 Portland 1
- Marshwood 3 Massabesic 0
- Mattanawcook Academy 7 Mount View 3
- Medomak Valley 1 Erskine Academy 0
- Messalonskee 3 Waterville 0
- Mount Ararat 5 Brewer 0
- Oak Hill 6 Lisbon 0
- Sumner 5 Washington Academy 0
- Waynflete 2 Hall-Dale 0
- Washburn 2 Maine School of Science and Math 1
- Winslow 6 Central 0
- Wisdom 4 Lee Academy 1
Boys Soccer
- Bangor 3 Oxford Hills 0
- Bangor Christian 4 Jonesport-Beals 1
- Brunswick 3 Cape Elizabeth 0
- Calais 3 Houlton 1
- Camden Hills 1 Edward Little 0
- Dexter 4 Greenville 2
- Easton 3 Hodgdon 0
- Erskine Academy 5 Medomak Valley 1
- Fort Fairfield 7 Penobscot Valley 0
- Foxcroft Academy 4 Nokomis 1
- GSA 2 Mount View 0
- Gardiner 4 Cony 3
- Hall-Dale 2 Waynflete 1
- Messalonskee 3 Waterville 1
- Narraguagus 2 Machias 1
- Washburn 3 Maine School Science and Math 2
- Wisdom 3 Mattanawcook Academy 2
Volleyball
- Bucksport 3 Lee 0
- Calais 3 Sumner 0
- Jonesport-Beals 3 Machias 2
- Mount Ararat 3 Nokomis 1
- York 3 Cape Elizabeth 0
The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 14th, for games/matches played September 8th-13th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 15th, and go thru Thursday, September 18th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 19th.
Get our free mobile app
Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back
Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz