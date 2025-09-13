Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 12th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches that have reported their scores.

Field Hockey

Belfast 2 Old Town 1

Boothbay 3 Sacopee Valley 0

Hall-Dale 4 Winslow 1

John Bapst 10 Oceanside 4

Lewiston 3 Oak Hill

Lisbon 4 Traip Academy 0

Nokomis 2 Dexter 1

Skowhegan 3 Leavitt 1

Stearns 7 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Girls Soccer

Bonny Ealge 2 South Portland 0

Buckfield 2 Pine Tree Academy 1

Bucksport 1 Fort Kent 1

Camden Hills 8 Edward Little 0

Cape Elizabeth5 Brunswick 0

Dexter 7 Hodgdon 1

Falmouth 1 Scarborough 0

Fryeburg Academy 0 Lincoln Academy 0

Gardiner 3 Cony 1

George Stevens Academy 9 Searsport 0

Kennebunk 2 Portland 1

Marshwood 3 Massabesic 0

Mattanawcook Academy 7 Mount View 3

Medomak Valley 1 Erskine Academy 0

Messalonskee 3 Waterville 0

Mount Ararat 5 Brewer 0

Oak Hill 6 Lisbon 0

Sumner 5 Washington Academy 0

Waynflete 2 Hall-Dale 0

Washburn 2 Maine School of Science and Math 1

Winslow 6 Central 0

Wisdom 4 Lee Academy 1

Boys Soccer

Bangor 3 Oxford Hills 0

Bangor Christian 4 Jonesport-Beals 1

Brunswick 3 Cape Elizabeth 0

Calais 3 Houlton 1

Camden Hills 1 Edward Little 0

Dexter 4 Greenville 2

Easton 3 Hodgdon 0

Erskine Academy 5 Medomak Valley 1

Fort Fairfield 7 Penobscot Valley 0

Foxcroft Academy 4 Nokomis 1

GSA 2 Mount View 0

Gardiner 4 Cony 3

Hall-Dale 2 Waynflete 1

Messalonskee 3 Waterville 1

Narraguagus 2 Machias 1

Washburn 3 Maine School Science and Math 2

Wisdom 3 Mattanawcook Academy 2

Volleyball

Bucksport 3 Lee 0

Calais 3 Sumner 0

Jonesport-Beals 3 Machias 2

Mount Ararat 3 Nokomis 1

York 3 Cape Elizabeth 0

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 14th, for games/matches played September 8th-13th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 15th, and go thru Thursday, September 18th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 19th.

