Maine High School Football, Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 11

Here are the Maine High School Football, Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, October 11th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

Football

Brunswick 36 Edward Little 14

Cape Elizabeth 2 Greely 1

Cheverus 35 Biddeford 13

John Bapst 54 Belfast 22

Leavitt 32 Gardiner 7

Medomak Valley 40 York 14

Nokomis 42 Old Town 28

Oak Hill 28 Oceanside 14

Old Orchard Beach 60 Lake Region 54

Scarborough 15 Gorham 8

Valley 50 Mount View 14

Winslow 63 MCI 12

Westbrook 20 Kennebunk 0

Yarmouth 52 Traip Academy 6

Field Hockey

Bangor 5 Hermon 2

Dirigo 2 Boothbay 2

Leavitt 6 Morse 0

Lewiston 2 Camden Hills 0

Lisbon 6 Sacopee Valley 0

Mount Ararat 2 Freeport 1

Mount Blue 3 Cony 0

Poland 3 Mountain Valley 2

Girls Soccer

Brewer 1 Mt. Blue 0

Buckfield 7 Greenville 0

Bucksport 6 Ellsworth 3

Hall-Dale 3 Winslow 1

Hermon 12 Caribou 0

Hodgdon 12 Searsport 2

Lee Academy 3 Washington Academy 2

Medomak Valley 1 Gardiner 0

Morse 1 Leavitt 0

Nokomis 1 Lawrence 0

NYA 3 Fryeburg Academy 1

Oceanside 2 Cony 0

Old Town 2 MDI 1

Poland 1 York 0

Presque Isle 4 Foxcroft Academy 0

Sacopee Valley 2 Lisbon 0

Sanford 2 Marshwood 0

Scarborough 3 Bonny Eagle 1

Telstar 3 Mountain Valley 0

Thornton Academy 3 Noble 1

Traip Academy 3 Oak Hill 0

Wiscasset 1 Valley 0

Yarmouth 1 Mt. Ararat 0

Boys Soccer

Bucksport 7 Lee Academy 0

Calais 3 Sumner 2

Caribou 4 Hermon 2

Greenville 4 Wiscasset 0

Freeport 4 Waynflete 2

Hall-Dale 4 Winslow 2

Hampden Academy 8 Oxford Hills 0

Katahdin 8 Van Buren 1

Leavitt 2 Morse 0

Lisbon 2 Sacopee Valley 1

MDI 8 Old Town 0

Medomak Valley 5 Gardiner 2

Monmouth Academy 3 Spruce Mountain 0

Mount Blue 4 Brewer 2

Oceanside 1 Cony 0

Penquis 7 Searsport 0

Presque Isle 1 Foxcroft Academy 0

Waterville 6 Lawrence 1

Woodland 5 Jonesport-Beals 3

Volleyball

NYA 3 Lake Region 1

Scarborough 3 Gorham 1

