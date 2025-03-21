Maine Hockey Beats Northeastern 4 to 3 in Double Overtime to Play in Hockey East Finals Friday Night

The Maine Hockey Team beat Northeastern Thursday night 4 to 3 in Double Overtime in the Hockey East Semifinals on Thursday night. The game took just over 91 minutes to play!

Maine outshot the Huskies 61 to 36.

Maine scored 1st, late in the 1st Period, on a goal by Owen Fowler assisted by Harrison Scott with 5:58 left in the Period.

Owen Fowler scored his 2nd goal of the game, with 2:03 gone in the 2nd Period to make it 2 to 0. He was assisted by Lynden Breen.

Northeastern scored on a power play with 4:01 gone, to make the score 2 to 1, and then tied the game with 49:2 seconds left to play int he 2nd Period.

The game was tied 2 to 2 at the end of 2 Periods.

Northeastern took their 1st lead of the game with 4:29 gone in the 3rd Period, but with 7:16 left to play Luke Antonacci tied the game, assisted by Harrison Scott.

>

Finally after a scoreless 20 minute overtime, Nolan Renwick scored the game winner with 11:02 gone in the 2nd overtime, assisted by Charlie Russell and Frank Djurasevic.

Cameron Whitehead had 57 saves for Northeastern while Albin Boija had 33 saves for Maine.

Maine advances to the Hockey East Finals for the 1st time since the 2011/12 season. This will be their 15th time playing for the Hockey East Championships. They will take on UConn at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, March 21st. Join Jon Shields for the call of the game and the pregame starting at 7 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.