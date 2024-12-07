Maine Hockey Beats Stonehill 5-2

The Maine Black Bears beat the Stonehill Skyhawks 5-2, on Saturday afternoon, December 7th at The Alfond Arena

Maine opened with a pair of goals to take a 2-0 lead at the end of the 1st Period.

The Black Bears started the scoring with 7:49 gone in the 1st Period. Taylor Makar scored, assisted by Josh Nadeau and Nolan Renwick.

Maine then scored a power play goal, with 10:05 gone. Harrison Scott scored assisted by David Brazeale and Taylor Makar.

Stonehill then scored a pair of goals in the 2nd Period to tie the score at 2-2.

With just 1:40 gone the Skyhawks scored a power play goal. Leo Chambers scored, assisted by Frank Ireland and Justin Gibson.

With 1:15 left in the Period, the score was tied at 2-2 on a goal by Brady Hunter assisted by Devlin O'Brien and Justin Gibson.

Maine took the lead 3-2 with just 1:39 gone in the 3rd Period. Grayson Aronott scored, assisted by Nolan Renwick and Josh Nadeau.

Just a few minutes later (at the 4:58 mark), Nicholas Niemo made it 4-2, scoring an unassisted goal.

Maine's final goal game with 7:03 gone. Josh Nadeau scored, assisted by Frank Djurasevic and Owen Fowler.

Maine was 2-5 on the power play, while Stonehill was 1-3.

Maine outshot Stonehill 46-16

Albin Boija had 14 saves for Maine, while former Black Bear Connor Androlewicz had 41 saves for Stonehill.

Stonehill is now 6-13-0 while Maine improves to 11-2-2. The 2 teams will meet on Sunday afternoon, December 8th at 3 p.m. followed by Skate with the Bears. Hear the game with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney on 92.9 The Ticket, starting with the pregame at 2:30 p.m.