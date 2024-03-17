Maine Hockey Beats UNH 5-0 Heads to Boston for Hockey East Semifinals

The Maine Black Bears beat UNH aka the The University of No Hardware, aka University of New Hampshire 5-0 on Saturday night in the Hockey East Quarterfinals at The Alfond. The win sends Maine to the Boston Garden for the 1st time in 12 years to play in the Hockey East Semifinals where they will play Boston University on Friday, March 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

The game Saturday night was scoreless after the 1st Period.

But then in the 2nd Period, Maine scored 3 times to take a 3-0 lead.

With just 52 seconds gone, Josh Nadeau scored, assisted by Bradly Nadeau and Nolan Renwick.

Then with 8:23 gone, Maine's power play struck, with Ben Poisson scoring assisted by Josh Nadeau and Lynden Breen.

With 4:53 left in the 2nd Period, Bradly Nadeau scored, assisted by Josh Nadeau and Nolan Renwick.

With 8:48 gone in the 3rd Period, Maine's power play converted again. It was Bradly Nadeau scoring his 2nd goal of the game, assisted by David Breazeale and Luke Antonacci.

Finally with 2:43 left in the game, Josh Nadeau scored his 2nd goal of the game, assisted by Bradly Nadeau and Nolan Renwick.

Maine was 2-5 on the power play while UNH was 0-1.

Albin Boija was in net for Maine, recording the shutout, turning away 18 shots.

Maine is now 23-10-2 on the season, while UNH's season ends with a 20-15-1 record.

Friday night's semifinal will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame, with Jon Shields, starting at 7 p.m.