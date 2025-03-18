Maine Hockey Coach 1 of 3 Finalists for the Hockey East Coach of the Year

Maine's Ben Barr is one of the three finalists for the Bob Kullen Award, which is awarded to the Hockey East Coach of the Year.

The other finalists besides Coach Barr are Greg Brown from Boston College and Mike Cavanaugh from UConn.

The award is named after Bob Kullen who starred as a player at Bowdoin College from 1969 to 1971. After a brief minor league hockey career, Kullen became an assistant coach at the University of New Hampshire from 1977 to 1986 and head coach for the 1986-87 season. He was forced to have a heart replacement and missed the 1987-88 season before returning for the 1988-89 season. But after his body rejected the heart, he was forced to step down, with Dick Umile taking his place.

Now in his 4th year. Coach Barr has led the Black Bears to a 22-7-6 record this year. His previous records were

2023-24 23-12-2

2022-23 15-16-5

2021-22 7-22-4

This is the 2nd year Coach Barr has been a finalist. The Coach of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, March 18

Previous Coach of the Year Award Winners include

1984-85 Len Ceglarski - Boston College

1985-86 Jack Parker - Boston University

1986-87 Bill Riley Jr. - UMass Lowell

1987-88 Shawn Walsh - Maine

1988-89 Fern Flaman - Northeastern

1989-90 Shawn Walsh - Maine

1990-91 Dick Umile - New Hampshire

1991-92 Jack Parker - Boston University

1992-93 Shawn Walsh - Maine

1993-94 Bruce Crowder UMass Lowell

1994-95 Shawn Walsh - Maine

1995-96 Bruce Cowder - UMass Lowell

1996-97 Dick Umile - UNH

1997-98 Bruce Crowder - Northeastern

1998-99 Dick Umile - UNH

1999-00 Jack Parker - Boston University

2000-01 Paul Pooley - Providence

2001-02 Dick Umile -- New Hampshire

2002--03 Don Cahoon - Massachusetts

2003-04 Jerry York - Boston College

2004-05 Jack Parker - Boston University

2005-06 Jack Parker - Boston University

2006-07 Dick Umile - New Hampshire

2007-08 Kevin Sneddon - Vermont

2008-09 Greg Cronin - Northeastern

2009-10 Mark Dennehy - Merrimack and Dick Umile - New Hampshire

2010-11 Jerry York - Boston College

2011-12 Norm Bazin - UMass Lowell

2012-13 Norm Bazin - UMass Lowell

2013-14 Jerry York - Boston College

2014-15 David Quinn - Boston Univeristy

2015-16 Nate Leaman - Providence

2016-17 Norm Bazin - UMass Lowell

2017-18 Jerry York -- Boston College

2018-19 Greg Carvel - Massachusetts

2019-20 Red Gedron - Maine

2020-21 Jerry York - Boston College

2021-22 Jerry Keefe - Northeastern

2022-23 Jay Pandolfo - Boston University

2023-24 Greg Brown Boston College

Maine takes on Northeastern in the Hockey East semifinals on Thursday, March 20th at 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame with Jon Shields starting at 7 p.m.

