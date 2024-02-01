Maine Hockey Coach Ben Barr Agrees to Contract Extension Through 2028

The University of Maine and Maine Hockey Coach, Ben Barr have agreed to a contract extension through 2028.

Barr, in his 3rd season as the Black Bear head coach, as the hockey team ranked 5th in the nation. Tickets to Maine Men's Hockey are the hottest commodity in the area! The Black Bears have been nationally ranked for 12 consecutive weeks, the 1st time since the 2010-11 season. The Black Bears have been in the Top-10 of the US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll for 10 consecutive weeks, the longest time, since the 2006-07 season!

The extension is retroactive from January 1 and will run through December 31, 2028 and replaces Barr's current contract. He will earn a salary of $425,000 for the 2024-25 year and $440,000 2025-26, $455,000 2026-27 and $470,000 for the 2027-28 year. Barr was making $256,000 per year.

UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said "UMaine is truly grateful for Coach Ben Barr's commitment to rebuilding the men's ice hockey program. He has successfully recruited a team of both talented and academically driven students. I am confident that or exciting 2023-24 season is attributed to the men's ice hockey staff and the student athlete's commitment to excellence on and off the ice. The success we are seeing in Black Bear men's ice hockey brings great benefits to our entire university."

The contract extension for Barr comes just 1 day after UMaine and Women's Basketball Coach Amy Vachon agreed to a contract extension through December 31, 2028!