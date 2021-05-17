Maine Hockey Community Rallies To Help A Former Black Bear

Guy Perron played at UMaine from 1986-through-1990 and was a captain of the Black Bears, he was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The community of Greater Bangor has rallied and so has the UMaine hockey family in an effort to help Guy Perron and his family fight the disease and raise funds to help offset the costs of his treatments.

There is a meal train going on, a golf tournament is planned for Friday June 25th at Bangor Municipal Golf Course with up to 60 teams taking part with two different shotgun start times planned.

Friday August 13th through Sunday August 15th is an adult hockey tournament planned and all proceeds go to the Guy Perron Family.

You can learn more about Teed Off At Cancer Facebook Page and there is a Go Fund Me in place to help the family with the expenses and you can donate here.

Perron coached with both the UMaine men's and women's hockey programs, and worked as a scout in the NHL for the Colorado Avalanche.