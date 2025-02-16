Maine Hockey Explodes for 4 Goals in 3rd Period Beating UNH 5-2

The #5 Maine Hockey Team exploded for 4 goals in the 3rd Period on Saturday night, February 15th and beat UNH 5-2 at the Alfond. The 5 goals marks Maine's highest total since they scored 5 goals against Stonehill back on December 7th.

After a scoreless 1st Period, Maine took a 1-0 lead with 8:39 gone in the 2nd Period when Brandon Holt scored assisted by Frank Djurasevic and Nolan Renwick.

But UNH scored twice in the 2nd Period, to take a 2-1 lead. The Wildcats scored at the 9:58 mark on a power play and then with 4:09 left.

But Maine came out firing in the 3rd Period.

With 8:07 gone, Charlie Russell tied the game at 2-2 with assists from Djurasevic and Josh Nadeau.

Then with 5:06 left Sully Scholle scored assisted by Nadeau and Bodie Nobles.

Just 12 seconds later Thomas Freel scored assisted by Harrison Scott and Josh Nadeau. That goal came with 4:54 left

And to top it off Josh Nadeau scored on a short-handed goal with 2:46 left, unassisted.

Maine outshot UNH 33-24, and had 11 shots in the 3rd Period.

Albin Boija had 22 saves for the Black Bears, while Jared Whale had 28 saves for UNH.

Maine was 0-4 on the power play while UNH was 1-5.

UNH is now 11-13-4 overall and 3-12-3 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 19-5-5 overall and 11-3-5 in Hockey East.

The Black Bears play at UConn on Friday night, February 21st with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shield for the call of the game and the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on our sister station 95.7 FM WWMJ because of the High School Tournament on 92.9 The Ticket