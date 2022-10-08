Maine Hockey Falls to #1 Denver 3-1

The Maine Black Bears Hockey Team fell to the #1 team in the nation, losing to Denver 3-1, in Denver, on Saturday night October 8th.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the end of the 1st Period.

Mike Benning scored, assisted by Massimo Rizzo and Carter Mazur.

With 2:54 remaining in the 1st Period, Denver scored on a power play goal. Mazur lit the lamp, assisted by Casey Dornbach and Sean Behrens.

Then with 31.4 seconds remaining in the 1st Period, Mazur scored again, assisted by Donbach.

The score remained 3-0 until there were just 39.3 seconds left in the game, when Donavan Villenueve-Houle scored for the Black Bears, assisted by David Breazeale and Killian Kiecker-Olson. Maine had pulled the goalie to put on an extra skater.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play. Denver was 1-7 on the power play.

Maine was whistled for 8 minor penalties. Denver was whistled for just 3 minors.

Victor Ostman was in goal, and stopped 33 shots.

Maine is now 1-1. They play at Bentley University on Saturday, October 15th at 5:05 p.m. The Black Bears return to The Alfond on Saturday October 22nd when they host Quinnipiac at 7:05 p.m. and again on Sunday, October 23rd at 4:05 p.m.

Thanks to Dale Jellison for the photos!