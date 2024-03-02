Maine Hockey Falls to UVM 2-1 on the Road

Despite outshooting the University of Vermont 32-19, the Maine Black Bears fell to the Catamounts 2-1 on Friday night, March 1st in the opening game of the weekend series.

UVM took a 1-0 lead in the 1st Period on a goal 6:35 into the Period, by Isak Walther, assisted by Ralfs Bermanis and Thomas Sinclair.

The score remained 1-0 until almost midway in the 3rd Period when Maine scored on a power play at the 9:35 mark. The goal was scored by Harrison Scott, assisted by goalie Albin Boija.

But UVM took the lead just 2:11 later when Chris Theodore scored assisted by Ryan Miotto and Will Zapernick.

Maine was 1-3 on the power play while UVM was 0-3.

Gabe Carriere was stellar in net for UVM, turning away 31 shots, including 14 in the 3rd Period. Albin Boija stopped 17 shots for Maine.

UVM is now 13-15-3 overall and 7-11-3. Maine is now 19-10-2 overall and 11-9-1 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will meet Saturday night, March 2nd with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. You can hear the pregame with Jon Shields starting at 6:30 p.m. on I-95, WWMJ, 95.7 FM.

Maine returns home next weekend for the final regular season series, against UMass. Friday night's game has been moved from a 7 p.m. start to a 8 p.m. start because of the Maine Women's Basketball Quarterfinal game at 5 p.m.