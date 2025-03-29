Maine Hockey Loses to Penn State 5-1 in NCAA Tourney

The Maine Black Bears fell to Penn State 5-1, Friday night, in the NCAA Tourney held in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The game started well for Maine as they took an early 1-0 lead when Bodie Nobes scored, unassisted with 4:08 gone in the 1st period. The goal was under review for what seemed a long time, as the officials reviewed whether Maine should have been assesses a major penalty prior to the goal being scored.

Penalties were a problem for the Black Bears, as they were whistled for a boarding penalty, shortly after scoring. Penn State's power play was clicking, as they scored to even the score at 1-1 with 5:05 gone in the 1st Period.

With 5:34 left in the Period the Nittany Lions scored again, to make it 2-1 in favor of Penn State.

Maine was whistled for a hooking call with 3:52 left in the Period, and Penn State scored again. Their power play goal came with 1:52 left in the game and it made the score 3-1.

Penn State scored in the 2nd Period with 5:51 gone to make it 4-1. They added an empty-netter with 3:23 left in the 3rd Period to make the final score 5-1.

Penn State outshot Maine 34-27. The Nittany Lions were 2-5 on the power play while Maine was 0-2.

Albin Boija stopped 29 shots in net for Maine.

Maine ends their season with a record of 24-8-6, the program's most wins since the 2005-06 season.

In other games yesterday, Boston College defeated Bentley 3-1 and Denver defeated Providence 5-1. BC and Denver will meet on Sunday with the winner heading to the Frozen Four. UConn defeated Quinnipiac 4-1 and now UConn will play Penn State on Sunday with the winner going to the Frozen Four.

Thanks to everyone who tuned in the Maine Hockey this season on 92.9 The Ticket. Thanks to everyone who sent us photos to use in our game articles. Thanks to our advertisers and thanks to Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for their call of the games this season!

