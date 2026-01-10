The #12 Maine Men's Hockey Team took it on the chin Friday night, January 9th, losing to the Providence Friars 6-1 in Providence.

Maine had trouble staying out of the penalty box, and the Friars made the Black Bears pay, going 4-7 on the power play. Maine. Maine was 1-6 on the power play.

Providence scored twice in the 1st Period, including a power play goal, to take a 2-0 lead.

After the Friars scored their 3rd goal with 4:37 gone in the 2nd Period Maine Coach Ben Barr changed goalies, pulling Albin Boija and replacing him with Mathis Rousseau.

Providence scored 3 times in the 2nd Period, 2 on power plays, including 1 on a 5 minute major

Providence led 5-0 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Maine finally scored on a power play of their own, with 48 seconds gone in the 3rd Period. Brandon Holt scored, assisted by Justin Poirier and Josh Nadeau.

Providence finished off the scoring with 7:09 left to play to make the final 6-1.

Maine had 27 shots on goal and Providence had 26 shots on goal.

Boija allowed 3 goals and had 5 saves. Rousseau allowed 3 goals and had 15 saves for Maine.

Providence is now 10-7-2 overall and 5-3-1 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 12-8-2 overall and 6-6-0 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams will play Saturday night in Providence. The puck drops at 6 p.m. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m. Join Jon Shields for the call of the game.

Hockey East Scores from Friday, January 9th.

Boston College 8 Stonehill 2

Boston University 1 Massachusetts 0

Providence 6 Maine 1

UMass-Lowell 5 Connecticut 3

Vermont 3 Northeastern 2