Maine Hockey Moves from 13th to 9th in November 13th UCSHO Poll

The Black Bears are climbing, crashing into the Top 10 in the latest (November 13th) US College Hockey Online Poll. Maine is now ranked 9th in the nation!

The Top 20 is as follows

Wisconsin 969 points (32 1st place votes) 9-1-0 North Dakota 904 points (9 1st place votes) 7-2-1 Denver 875 points (3 1st place votes) 7-2-1 Boston College 843 points (2 1st place votes) 7-2-1 Providence 836 points (3 1st place votes) 8-1-2 Minnesota 707 points 5-3-2 Quinnipiac 669 points (1 1st place vote) 7-3-1 Boston University 638 points 6-3-1 Maine 619 points 6-1-1 Cornell 538 points 4-1-1 Michigan State 539 points 8-3-1 Michigan 484 points 5-5-2 New Hampshire 332 points 4-2-1 Arizona State 327 points 7-2-1 Massachusetts 260 points 6-3-1 Western Michigan 229 points 4-3-1 Notre Dame 190 points 6-3-2 Penn State 146 points 5-3-3 St. Cloud 125 points 6-4-0 RIT 60 points 7-3-0

Maine will travel down to #8 Boston University for a pair of games this weekend, November 17th and 18th with the puck being dropped each night at 7 p.m. Hear the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on 929 The Ticket!