Maine Hockey Moves from 13th to 9th in November 13th UCSHO Poll

Photo Chris Popper

The Black Bears are climbing, crashing into the Top 10 in the latest (November 13th) US College Hockey Online Poll. Maine is now ranked 9th in the nation!

The Top 20 is as follows

  1. Wisconsin  969 points (32 1st place votes) 9-1-0
  2. North Dakota 904  points (9 1st place votes) 7-2-1
  3. Denver 875  points (3 1st place votes) 7-2-1
  4. Boston College 843  points (2 1st place votes) 7-2-1
  5. Providence 836  points (3 1st place votes) 8-1-2
  6. Minnesota 707  points 5-3-2
  7. Quinnipiac 669   points (1 1st place vote) 7-3-1
  8. Boston University 638  points 6-3-1
  9. Maine 619  points 6-1-1
  10. Cornell 538  points 4-1-1
  11. Michigan State 539  points 8-3-1
  12. Michigan 484  points 5-5-2
  13. New Hampshire 332  points 4-2-1
  14. Arizona State 327 points 7-2-1
  15. Massachusetts 260 points 6-3-1
  16. Western Michigan 229 points 4-3-1
  17. Notre Dame 190 points 6-3-2
  18. Penn State 146 points 5-3-3
  19. St. Cloud 125 points 6-4-0
  20. RIT 60 points 7-3-0

Maine will travel down to #8 Boston University for a pair of games this weekend, November 17th and 18th with the puck being dropped each night at 7 p.m. Hear the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on 929 The Ticket!

