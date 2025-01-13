Maine Hockey Moves to 5th in Nation in USCHO January 13th Poll and 3rd in Pairwise Rankings

Voters in the January 13th US College Hockey Online Poll rewarded the Maine Black Bears for their weekend sweep at UMass Lowell, as they moved up from 7th to 5th in the poll.

Maine was also ranked 3rd in the January 13th Pairwise Rankings which emulates seeding for the NCAA Hockey Tournament.

January 13 US College Hockey Online Poll

Michigan State 18-2-2 997 points, 1st place last week, 48 1st place votes Boston College 13-4-1 903 points, 2nd place last week Minnesota 18-4-2 888 points, 3rd place last week Western Michigan 13-4-1 806 points, 4th place last week Maine 15-4-2 784 points, 7th place last week Providence 15-3-2 784 points, 5th place last week, 1 1st place vote Denver 17-5-0 767 points, 6th place last week, 1 1st place vote Ohio State 15-6-1 583 points, 11th place last week UMass Lowell 12-6-2 556 points, 8th place last week Michigan 13-8-1523 points, 9th place last week Boston University 11-7-1 461 points 15th place last week Minnesota State 15-5-2 372 points 12th place last week Arizona State 11-8-1 368 points, 16th place last week North Dakota 12-8-1 327 points, 14th place last week St. Cloud State 11-9-0 336 points, 10th place last week Quinnipiac 13-7-1 262 points, 20th place last week Connecticut 11-8-1 219 points, NR last week Colorado College 10-9-1 117 points, 13th place last week New Hampshire 10-6-3 98 points, 17th place last week Clarkson 12-6-2, 92 points, 19th place last week.

Maine will host UConn on Friday, January 17th and Saturday, January 18th. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. with the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

