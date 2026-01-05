Maine Hockey Only Moves Up 2 places After Win and Tie at Denver – January 5 USCHO Poll
The voters in the January 5th US College Hockey Online Poll didn't really reward the Maine Men's Hockey Team after their 5-2 win over Denver on Friday, and 3-3 tie on Saturday. Granted they moved up 2 places, but I honestly thought they would move into the Top-10 after the weekend. Maine moved up from 15 to 12, but that's it.
Here's the January 5th poll
|Rank
|Team
|1st Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1
|Michigan
|46
|16-4-0
|995
|1
|2
|Michigan State
|2
|14-4-0
|908
|3
|3
|Wisconsin
|1
|13-3-2
|866
|2
|4
|North Dakota
|16-4-0
|854
|4
|5
|Minnesota Duluth
|14-6-0
|784
|5
|6
|Western Michigan
|1
|14-6-0
|776
|7
|7
|Denver
|12-7-2
|662
|6
|8
|Quinnipiac
|14-4-2
|648
|10
|9
|Penn State
|12-6-0
|578
|8
|10
|Connecticut
|11-5-3
|517
|11
|11
|Dartmouth
|12-4-0
|463
|9
|12
|Maine
|12-7-2
|411
|15
|13
|Boston College
|11-6-1
|410
|13
|14
|Cornell
|9-4-0
|328
|17
|15
|Minnesota State
|12-5-5
|298
|14
|16
|Northeastern
|12-5-5
|298
|14
|17
|Augustana
|12-6-3
|173
|NR
|18
|Providence
|9-7-2
|157
|16
|19
|Boston University
|9-8-1
|101
|19
|20
|Princeton
|10-4-0
|83
|NR
Maine heads down to play at #18 Providence this weekend. They will tip off on Friday, January 9th at 7 p.m. You can listen to the game, with Jon Shields, on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.
