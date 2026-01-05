Maine Hockey Only Moves Up 2 places After Win and Tie at Denver &#8211; January 5 USCHO Poll

December 5, 2025 Maine Athletics

The voters in the January 5th US College Hockey Online Poll didn't really reward the Maine Men's Hockey Team after their 5-2 win over Denver on Friday, and 3-3 tie on Saturday. Granted they moved up 2 places, but I honestly thought they would move into the Top-10 after the weekend. Maine moved up from 15 to 12, but that's it.

Here's the January 5th poll

RankTeam1st Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week
1Michigan 4616-4-09951
2Michigan State214-4-09083
3Wisconsin113-3-28662
4North Dakota16-4-08544
5Minnesota Duluth14-6-07845
6Western Michigan114-6-07767
7Denver12-7-26626
8Quinnipiac14-4-264810
9Penn State 12-6-05788
10Connecticut11-5-351711
11Dartmouth12-4-04639
12Maine12-7-241115
13Boston College11-6-141013
14Cornell9-4-032817
15Minnesota State12-5-529814
16Northeastern12-5-529814
17Augustana12-6-3173NR
18Providence9-7-215716
19Boston University9-8-110119
20Princeton10-4-083NR

Maine heads down to play at #18 Providence this weekend. They will tip off on Friday, January 9th at 7 p.m. You can listen to the game, with Jon Shields, on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

