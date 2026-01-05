The voters in the January 5th US College Hockey Online Poll didn't really reward the Maine Men's Hockey Team after their 5-2 win over Denver on Friday, and 3-3 tie on Saturday. Granted they moved up 2 places, but I honestly thought they would move into the Top-10 after the weekend. Maine moved up from 15 to 12, but that's it.

Here's the January 5th poll

Rank Team 1st Place Votes Record Points Last Week 1 Michigan 46 16-4-0 995 1 2 Michigan State 2 14-4-0 908 3 3 Wisconsin 1 13-3-2 866 2 4 North Dakota 16-4-0 854 4 5 Minnesota Duluth 14-6-0 784 5 6 Western Michigan 1 14-6-0 776 7 7 Denver 12-7-2 662 6 8 Quinnipiac 14-4-2 648 10 9 Penn State 12-6-0 578 8 10 Connecticut 11-5-3 517 11 11 Dartmouth 12-4-0 463 9 12 Maine 12-7-2 411 15 13 Boston College 11-6-1 410 13 14 Cornell 9-4-0 328 17 15 Minnesota State 12-5-5 298 14 16 Northeastern 12-5-5 298 14 17 Augustana 12-6-3 173 NR 18 Providence 9-7-2 157 16 19 Boston University 9-8-1 101 19 20 Princeton 10-4-0 83 NR

Maine heads down to play at #18 Providence this weekend. They will tip off on Friday, January 9th at 7 p.m. You can listen to the game, with Jon Shields, on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.