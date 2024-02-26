Maine Hockey Remains 9th in February 26th USCHO Poll

After splitting the weekend with Northeastern, the University of Maine Men's Hockey Team remain in 9th place in the February 26th US College Hockey Online Poll.

Here is the Top 20 from the February 26th Poll

Boston College 25-5-1 (50 1st place votes) Boston University 22-8-2 North Dakota 22-8-2 Wisconsin 24-8-2 Denber 21-8-3 Michigan State 21-8-3 Quinnipiac 23-7-2 Minnesota 19-8-5 Maine 19-9-2 Providence 17-10-3 Colorado College 18-10-2 Western Michigan 18-11-1 Cornell 16-5-6 Massachusetts 17-10-3 St. Cloud 15-10-5 Michigan 17-12-3 New Hampshire 17-12-1 Omaha 16-10-4 RIT 22-10-2 Arizona State 21-7-6

Maine falls from 7th to 9th place in the Pairwise Rankings.

Maine is on the road this weekend, playing at Vermont on Friday and Saturday, March 1st and 2nd. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields with the pregame each night at 6:30 p.m. The games this weekend will be on I-95, 95.7 FM because of the final weekend of 2024 High School Basketball Tourney Coverage on 92.9 The Ticket