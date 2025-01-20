Maine Hockey Slips From 5th to 6th in January 20 USCHO Poll

The Maine Men's Hockey Team slipped from 5th to 6th in the January 20th U.S College Hockey Online Poll after losing to UConn on Friday January 17th and then skating to a tie on Saturday, January 18th.

Here's the latest poll

Boston College 16-4-1 980 points 36 1st place votes 2nd last week Michigan State 19-3-2 956 points 13 1st place votes 1st last week Western Michigan 15-4-1 878 points 4th last week Minnesota 19-5-2 865 points 1 1st place vote 3rd last week Denver 17-5-0 787 points 7th last week Maine 15-5-3 695 points 5th last week Providence 15-5-2 686 points 6th last week Boston University 13-7-1 605 points 11th last week Ohio State 15-6-1 601 points 8th last week Michigan 14-9-1 584 points 10th last week Arizona State 13-8-1 490 points 13th last week UMass Lowell 12-7-2 400 points 9th last week Connecticut 12-8-2389 points 17th last week Minnesota State 16-6-2 360 points 12th last week Quinnipiac 14-7-2 334 points 16th last week North Dakota 12-10-1 219 points 14th last week St. Cloud State 11-11-0 137 points 15th last week New Hampshire 10-8-3 97 points 19th last week Colorado College 11-10-1 89 points 18th last week Clarkson 13-7-2 73 points 20th last week

Maine remains 6th in the PairWise Rankings which are supposed to emulate the NCAA Division 1 Tournament seedings.

Maine is off this upcoming weekend. They return to action on Friday, January 31st when they will host Northeastern at 7 p.m. and then on Sunday, February 2nd when they will host UMass at 4 p.m.

