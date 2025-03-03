Maine Hockey Stays 5th in March 3rd USCHO Poll

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Hockey Team stayed 5th in the March 3rd USCHO (US College Hockey Online) Poll and 4th in the PairWise Rankings after sweeping Vermont this past weekend.

The PairWise is meant to emulate the NCAA Hockey Tournament Seedings.

Here is the March 3rd Poll

  1. Boston College 25-6-2 990 points 1st last week and 42 1st place votes
  2. Michigan State 24-6-4 945 points 3rd last week and 6 1st place votes
  3. Minnesota 24-8-4 899 points 2nd last week and 1 1st place vote
  4. Western Michigan 24-7-1 845 points 4th last week and 1 1st place vote
  5. Maine 21-6-5 816 points 5th last week
  6. Providence 20-8-5 720 points 7th last week
  7. Denver 23-9-1 678 points 6th last week
  8. Connecticut 19-10-4 613 points 9th last week
  9. Ohio State 21-11-2 584 points 8th last week
  10. Boston University 18-12-2 554 points 10th last week
  11. Michigan 18-13-3 500 points 11th last week
  12. Arizona State 19-13-2 407 points 12th last week
  13. Quinnipiac 22-10-2 368 points 13th last week
  14. Minnesota State 22-8-3 322 points 14th last week
  15. Penn State 18-12-4 316 points 15th last week
  16. Massachusetts 18-12-4 308 points 17th last week
  17. UMass Lowell 15-13-4 211 points 16th last week
  18. North Dakota 18-13-2 178 points 18th last week
  19. Clarkson 21-10-3 123 points 19th last week
  20. Colorado College 17-4-1 and Holy Cross 20-12-2 38 points

Maine will conclude the regular season next weekend at UMass with games Friday March 7th and Saturday March 8th Friday night's game will begin at 7 p.m. and Saturday's game at 7:30 p.m. Join Jon Shields for the call of the game and the pregame starting Friday night at 6:30 pm. and Saturday night at 7 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

Maine will host a Hockey East Quarterfinal on Saturday, March 15th.

