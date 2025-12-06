The Maine Men's Hockey Team dropped the opening game of the weekend series with the University of New Hampshire Wildcats, losing 1-0 on Friday, December 5th.

The game was scoreless until 4:14 gone in the 3rd period, when Cam MacDonald score the lone goal of the game, unassisted.

Maine outshot UNH 21-14 but in the 3rd Period managed only 4 shots on goal.

UNH blocked 19 shots, while Maine blocked 12 shots.

The Black Bears were 0-2 on the power play, while the Wildcats were 0-1.

Mathis Rousseau got the start for the Black Bears and had 13 saves.

Maine is now 8-6-1 overall and 5-4-0 in Hockey East while UNH is 8-7-0 overall and 4-4-0 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams will play on Saturday night, December 6th. with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. If you can't be at The Alfond tonight to cheer on the Black Bears, you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Small and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game and the pregame starting at 6:30.

