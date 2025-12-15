The Maine Men's Hockey Team beat Lindenwood 7-2 on Sunday, December 14th at the Alfond Arena, in Maine's last home game until Saturday, January 31st.

Maine wasted no time lighting the goal lamp on Sunday, as Justin Poirier scored his 1st of 2 goals, with just 1:27 gone in the 1st Period. He was assisted by Miguel Marques and Brandon Chabrier.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

Lindenwood scored with 23 seconds gone in the 2nd Period, to tie the game 1-1.

Maine then scored 6 straight goals.

Owen Fowler scored a short-handed goal with 8 minutes left in the 2nd Period. Owen Fowler scored assisted by Josh Nadeau and Brandon Chabrier.

With 3:15 left to play in the 2nd Period, Jaden Lipinski scored, assisted by Poirier and Loic Usereau.

Then with 19,7 seconds left in the 2nd Period, Thomas Pichette scored, assisted by Usereau and Chabrier.

Maine led 4-1.

Int the 3rd Period, Thomas Freel scored with 9:09 left to play, assisted by Frank Djurasevic and Luke Coughlin.

With 4:02 left, Poirier scored his 2nd goal of the game, assisted by Usereau (his 3rd assist of the game) and Chabrier (his 4th assist of the game)

Maine's final goal came with 3:35 left to play, when Lukas Peterson scored, assisted by William Gerrior and Brandon Holt.

The final goal of the game, by Lindenwood was scored with 2:47 left to play.

Both Maine and Lindenwood were 0-2 on the power play.

Maine outshot Lindenwood 40-28.

Mathis Rousseau had 26 saves in goal for Maine.

Lindenwood is now 8-8-0

Maine improves to 11-7-1. The Black Bears are off until the New Year when they will play at Denver on Friday, January 2nd at 9 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 8:45 p.m.