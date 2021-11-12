Maine Hockey Wins 1st of the Season Beating Merrimack 6-5 in OT [PHOTOS]

The UMaine Black Bear Hockey Team picked up their 1st win of the season, and the 1st win for Coach Ben Barr as a Black Bear Friday night, November 12th defeating Merrimack 6-5 in overtime at the Alfond Arena.

Prior to the game, the University honored the UMaine Field Hockey Team, the Hockey East Champions!

UMaine Field Hockey Team being honored on ice at the Alfond Arena, November 12, 2021 Photo Chris Popper

The game couldn't have started worse for UMaine, as Merrimack thoroughly outplayed the Black Bears in the 1st Period. With just 52 seconds gone in the game Merrimack took a 1-0 lead as Alex Jefferies clanked his shot off the post and into the goal, assisted by Steven Jandric and Zach Vinnell.

With 2:58 gone, Merrimack made it 2-0 when Filip Tagtstrom scored, assisted by Zach Uens and Filip Formark.

Maine cut the lead in half, 2-1 when Jakub Sirota scored, assisted by Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup.

With 57 seconds remaining in the 1st Period Merrimack took a 3-1 lead, when Max Newton scored, assisted by Zach Uens and Steven Jandric.

Merrimack outshot Maine 22-6, taking a 3-1 lead after the 1st Period.

Maine started the 2nd Period on the power play, and scored their 1st power play goal after going 0-22 on the power play. Grant Hebert scored with 1:42 elapsed, assisted by Ben Poisson and Lynden Breen. That made the score Merrimack 3 Maine 2.

Maine then scored another power play goal, to tie the score 3-3 with 9:09 gone in the 2nd Period. Lyden Breen scored assisted by Ben Poisson and David Breazele.

Maine then added to their lead a little over a minute later (10:09) when Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored assisted by Cameron Spicer.

The 2nd Period ended with the Black Bears leading 4-3. Maine outshot Merrimack 22-5 in the 2nd Period.

Merrimack tied the score 4-4 scoring on a power play with 31 seconds gone in the 3rd Period. Max Newton scored assisted by Ben Brar and Declan Carlile.

It stayed that way until there was just 3:47 remaining in regulation, with Merrimack scoring an even strength goal. Filip Forsmark scored assisted by Liam Walsh. Merrimack led 5-4

Maine tied it with 1:27 left in regulation, with Jakub Sirota scoring the equalizer, assisted by Nolan Renwick and David Breazeale.

The shots were even 18-18 in the 3rd Period.

David Breazeale scored the game winner for Maine in OT, assisted by Lyned Breen with just 41.8 seconds left in the 5 minute overtime.

Maine and Merrimack ended up tied with 32 shots each.

Maine only had 3 penalties on the night, while Merrimack had 4.

Victor Ostman was in goal for Maine and had Hugo Ollas was in goal for Merrimack

The 2 teams will play the 2nd game of the weekend series Saturday afternoon, November 13th with the puck dropping at 5:05 p.m. at the Alfond.

Maine is now 1-7-1 overall and 1-4-0 in Hockey East.

Check out the photos from the game