Maine High School Lacrosse Heal Point Standings – May 17
Here are the Maine High School Girl's and Boy's Heal Point Lacrosse Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, May 17th.
Girl's Lacrosse
Class A
- Kennebunk 9-0 75.816
- Thornton Academy 7-1 53.673
- Falmouth 6-2 45.714
- Windham 6-2 41.873
- Cheverus 5-2 39.490
- Scarborough 4-3 37.449
- Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 32.380
- Bonny Eagle 6-2 31.735
- Yarmouth 4-3 29.898
- Marshwood 4-4 27.857
- Lewiston/Oak Hill 5-5 27.143
- South Portland 3-6 25.918
- Gorham 3-4 13.469
- Cape Elizabeth 3-4 13.469
- Sanford 4-4 12.653
- Deering 4-5 12.449
- Massabesic 2-5 11.735
- Edward Little 2-7 11.224
- Portland 1-7 3.673
- Oxford Hills 1-7 3.673
- Noble 1-7 0.714
Class B
- Messalonskee 8-1 56.020
- Greely 7-2 47.449
- Brunswick 5-4 41.020
- Camden Hills 5-4 39.184
- Freeport 4-4 25.816
- Mt. Ararat 5-4 21.546
- Cony 3-5 21.327
- Fryeburg Academy 5-4 21.122
- Westbrook 6-2 21.122
- Gardiner/Hall-Dale 3-4 19.231
- Biddeford 3-5 17.245
- Morse 4-5 17.160
- York 3-4 14.694
- Hampen Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 3-3 9.469
- Mt. Blue 4-4 9.403
- Winslow/Lawrence 0-7 0.000
- Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 0-9 0.000
Class C
- Maranacook/Winthrop 9-0 82.567
- Wells 8-1 59.914
- North Yarmouth Academy 6-3 50.730
- Traip Academy 6-3 40.612
- Erskine Academy 7-2 40.135
- Waynflete 3-5 15.408
- Lincoln Academy 2-7 10.323
- Nokomis/MCI 4-5 9.507
- Lake Region 3-6 5.102
- Northern Maine Moose 2-6 1.667
- Leavitt 0-6 0.000
Boy's Lacrosse
Class A
- Falmouth 8-0 70.816
- Thornton Academy 8-0 61.020
- Yarmouth 7-1 58.878
- Edward Little 8-1 49.097
- Deering 5-4 46.939
- Cape Elizabeth 4-5 41.531
- Noble 6-3 35.357
- South Portland 5-3 33.878
- Portland 5-4 30.408
- Scarborough 5-3 28.357
- Windham 3-5 23.673
- Massabesic 4-5 22.755
- Bonny Eagle 4-4 11.429 19.592
- Lewiston 2-5 15.204
- Hampden Academy/Bangor 5-2 14.126
- Cheverus/Waynflete 2-8 9.592
- Gorham 2-6 5.816
- Oxford Hills 1-8 2.857
Class B
- Messalonskee 8-1 50.892
- York 5-3 45.455
- Mt. Ararat 5-2 41.691
- Morse 4-3 38.986
- Greely 5-3 38.140
- Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 4-3 36.849
- Fryeburg Academy 6-2 35.561
- Marshwood 7-1 33.980
- Freeport 4- 27.779
- Brunswick 3-5 26.371
- Kennebunk 304 13.673
- John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono/Bangor Christian 2-2 11.635
- Cony 6-2 10.997
- Westbrook 3-7 10.628
- Mt. Blue 3-3 8.929
- Brewer 3-4 3.626
- Camden Hills 2-6 2.857
- Biddeford 1-7 1.939
Class C
- North Yarmouth 6-2 35.089
- Wells 5-3 28.471
- Leavitt 3-5 21.735
- Maranacook/Winthrop 5-4 17.894
- Gardiner 3-3 16.661
- Erskine Academy 6-3 8.752
- Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 1-6 6.607
- Lincoln Academy 4-5 6.568
- Lake Region 1-4 1.111
- Nokomis/MCI 0-7 0.000
- Northern Maine Moose 0-8 0.000
- Oak Hill 0-7 0.000
- Traip Academy 0-6 0.000
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