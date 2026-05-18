Maine High School Lacrosse Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 17

Maine High School Lacrosse Heal Point Standings – May 17

PaulMoyer

Here are the Maine High School Girl's and Boy's Heal Point  Lacrosse Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, May 17th.

Girl's Lacrosse

Class A 

  1. Kennebunk 9-0  75.816
  2. Thornton Academy 7-1  53.673
  3. Falmouth 6-2  45.714
  4. Windham 6-2  41.873
  5. Cheverus 5-2  39.490
  6. Scarborough 4-3  37.449
  7. Bangor/John Bapst/Orono  32.380
  8. Bonny Eagle 6-2  31.735
  9. Yarmouth 4-3  29.898
  10. Marshwood 4-4  27.857
  11. Lewiston/Oak Hill 5-5  27.143
  12. South Portland 3-6  25.918
  13. Gorham 3-4  13.469
  14. Cape Elizabeth 3-4  13.469
  15. Sanford 4-4  12.653
  16. Deering 4-5  12.449
  17. Massabesic 2-5  11.735
  18. Edward Little 2-7  11.224
  19. Portland 1-7  3.673
  20. Oxford Hills 1-7  3.673
  21. Noble 1-7  0.714

Class B

  1. Messalonskee 8-1  56.020
  2. Greely 7-2  47.449
  3. Brunswick 5-4  41.020
  4. Camden Hills  5-4  39.184
  5. Freeport 4-4  25.816
  6. Mt. Ararat 5-4  21.546
  7. Cony 3-5  21.327
  8. Fryeburg Academy 5-4  21.122
  9. Westbrook 6-2  21.122
  10. Gardiner/Hall-Dale 3-4  19.231
  11. Biddeford 3-5  17.245
  12. Morse 4-5  17.160
  13. York 3-4  14.694
  14. Hampen Academy/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 3-3  9.469
  15. Mt. Blue 4-4  9.403
  16. Winslow/Lawrence 0-7  0.000
  17. Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 0-9  0.000

Class C

  1. Maranacook/Winthrop 9-0  82.567
  2. Wells 8-1  59.914
  3. North Yarmouth Academy 6-3  50.730
  4. Traip Academy 6-3  40.612
  5. Erskine Academy 7-2  40.135
  6. Waynflete 3-5  15.408
  7. Lincoln Academy 2-7  10.323
  8. Nokomis/MCI 4-5  9.507
  9. Lake Region 3-6  5.102
  10. Northern Maine Moose 2-6  1.667
  11. Leavitt 0-6  0.000

Boy's Lacrosse

Class A

  1. Falmouth 8-0  70.816
  2. Thornton Academy 8-0  61.020
  3. Yarmouth 7-1  58.878
  4. Edward Little 8-1  49.097
  5. Deering 5-4  46.939
  6. Cape Elizabeth 4-5  41.531
  7. Noble 6-3  35.357
  8. South Portland 5-3  33.878
  9. Portland 5-4  30.408
  10. Scarborough 5-3  28.357
  11. Windham 3-5  23.673
  12. Massabesic 4-5  22.755
  13. Bonny Eagle 4-4  11.429  19.592
  14. Lewiston 2-5  15.204
  15. Hampden Academy/Bangor 5-2  14.126
  16. Cheverus/Waynflete 2-8  9.592
  17. Gorham 2-6  5.816
  18. Oxford Hills 1-8  2.857

Class B

  1. Messalonskee 8-1  50.892
  2. York 5-3  45.455
  3. Mt. Ararat 5-2  41.691
  4. Morse 4-3  38.986
  5. Greely 5-3  38.140
  6. Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 4-3  36.849
  7. Fryeburg Academy 6-2  35.561
  8. Marshwood 7-1  33.980
  9. Freeport 4-  27.779
  10. Brunswick 3-5  26.371
  11. Kennebunk 304  13.673
  12. John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono/Bangor Christian 2-2  11.635
  13. Cony 6-2  10.997
  14. Westbrook 3-7  10.628
  15. Mt. Blue 3-3  8.929
  16. Brewer 3-4  3.626
  17. Camden Hills 2-6 2.857
  18. Biddeford 1-7  1.939

 

Class C

  1. North Yarmouth 6-2  35.089
  2. Wells 5-3  28.471
  3. Leavitt 3-5  21.735
  4. Maranacook/Winthrop 5-4  17.894
  5. Gardiner 3-3  16.661
  6. Erskine Academy 6-3  8.752
  7. Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 1-6  6.607
  8. Lincoln Academy 4-5  6.568
  9. Lake Region 1-4  1.111
  10. Nokomis/MCI 0-7  0.000
  11. Northern Maine Moose 0-8  0.000
  12. Oak Hill 0-7  0.000
  13. Traip Academy 0-6  0.000
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