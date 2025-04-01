Maine McDonald’s All-Star Weekend nets $31K for RMHC of Maine

The Maine Association of Basketball Coaches and the McDonald's Owner/Operators of Maine are proud to present a check in the amount of $31,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine.

The money was raised as a result of the Maine McDonald's All-Star Weekend held at Husson University in Bangor on March 7-8. The awards banquet and all four All-Star games, plus the three point and slam dunk competitions, were broadcast on Ticket TV and can be viewed in its entirety by clicking on this link.

"The MABC and the McDonald’s Owner/Operators of Maine are proud to be able to showcase and honor the best Maine senior high school basketball players while raising money for such a worthy cause. This charitable contribution is aimed at supporting the many initiatives and programs that RMHC of Maine provides. These funds will go directly to supporting families throughout Maine, providing them with a welcoming place to stay and vital resources during challenging times. A place where families can find comfort and support while staying close to their hospitalized children," read the release.