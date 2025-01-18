Maine Men’ Basketball Wins 4th Straight Game beat UMBC 87-52

The Maine Men's Basketball Team won their 4th straight game, beating the University of Maryland Baltimore College 87-63 on Saturday afternoon, January 18th on the road.

Maine led 45-27 at the end of the 1st Quarter.

Maine had 5 players in double-figures. AJ Lopez had a game-high 24 points. Quion Burns had 19 points and a double-double, as he ripped down 11 boards. Kellen Tynes and Christopher Mantis eacch had 11 points for Maine and Keelan Steele had 10 points.

Maine shot 56.3 percent from the field, going 36-64. The were 11-23 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 4-5 from the free throw line.

UMBC was led by Marcus Banks with 13 points.

The Retrievers were 24-58 from the field, shooting 41.4 percent. They were 7-19 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-0 from the free throw line.

UMBC outrebounded Maine 32-31. Maine only had 11 turnovers in the game, while UMBC turned the ball over 19 times.

UMBC is now 9-10 overall and 1-3 in America East.

Maine is 12-8 overall and 4-1 in America East.

Maine is in action on Thursday, January 23rd at UMass Lowell. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. Join Ron Lisnet for the call of the game and the pregame starting at 5:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.