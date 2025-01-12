Maine Men’s Basketball Beat Albany 87-66

The Maine Men's Basketball Team are off to a 2-1 America East start after beating Albany 87-66 at The Pit on Saturday, January 11th.

Maine led 43-31 at the Half.

Christopher Mantis, coming off the bench for Maine was the game's leading scorer. He finished with 17 point, including 5-3 pointers. Jaden Clayton had 16 points with 3 3-pointers. AJ Lopez had 16 points with 2 3-pointers. Logan Carey also had a 3-pointer.

Maine shot 56.4 percent from the field, going 31-55. They were11-23 from beyond the 3-point arc and 14-18 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 40-23 but won the turnover battle, only turning the ball over 10 times, while Albany turned the ball over 20 times.

Albany was led by Kacper Klaczek with 16 points. Amar'e Marshall had 15 points and DeMarr Langford Fr. had 12 points.

The Great Danes shot 43.1 percent from the field, going 25-58. They were 5-18 from beyond the 3-point arc and 11-17 from the free throw line.

Albany is now 9-9 overall and 1-2 in America East.

Maine is now 10-8 overall and 2-1 in America East. Maine heads on the road for the next 3 games, before returning home to host UNH on Thursday, January 30th at 6 p.m. Their next game is Thursday, January 16th at 11 a.m at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket starting with the pregame with Ron Lisnet at 10:30 a.m.

