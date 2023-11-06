Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Charlotte 69-52 in Season Opener

The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to Charlotte 69-52 on Monday night on the road, in the team's season opener. Maine trailed 34-27 at the half.

The Black Bears were led by AJ Lopez with a team high 13 points. Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish had 9 points.

Maine shot just 33.3% from the field, going 18-54 and were just 6-24 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 10-19 from the free throw line.

The Black Bears were outrebounded 35-24.

Charlotte had 3 players in double figures. Nik Graves had a game-high 15 points, while Dishon Jackson had 13 points and Lu'cye Patterson had 11 points.

The 49ers were 23-43 (53.5%) from the field and 6-17 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 17-21 from the free throw line.

Charlotte is now 1-0. Maine is 0-1. The Black Bears play their next 2 games at The Pit in Orono. They host the University of Maine Presque Isle on Wednesday, November 8th at 6 p.m. and then Merrimack on Sunday November 12th at 4 p.m. The November 12th game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. You can hear the UMaine-Merrimack pregame starting at 3:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket and online at WEZQ Internet Radio, as well as our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.