Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Hartford 65-50

Photo Steve McLaughlin

The Maine Men's Basketball Team start the season 0-2 after falling to Hartford for the 2nd consecutive day, losing Sunday afternoon 65-50. They lost Saturday, 63-60 on a last minute 3-pointer.

Hartford led at the end of the 1st Half 35-20 Sunday afternoon.


Maine was 15-40 from the field and 13-23 from the free throw line.

Maine is 0-2 on the season.

The Black Bears will take on Boston College in Chestnut Hills on Tuesday. The start time is still to be announced.

 

Categories: Maine Basketball, Maine Mens Basketball
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top