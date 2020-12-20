Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Hartford 65-50

The Maine Men's Basketball Team start the season 0-2 after falling to Hartford for the 2nd consecutive day, losing Sunday afternoon 65-50. They lost Saturday, 63-60 on a last minute 3-pointer.

Hartford led at the end of the 1st Half 35-20 Sunday afternoon.

Maine was 15-40 from the field and 13-23 from the free throw line.

Maine is 0-2 on the season.

The Black Bears will take on Boston College in Chestnut Hills on Tuesday. The start time is still to be announced.