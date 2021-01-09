Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to NJIT 63-54

The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to the New Jersey Institute of Technology Saturday afternoon, January 9th 63-54, as once again the 2nd Half proved to be the Black Bears' downfall.

Maine was up 32-29 at the end of the 1st Half, but NJIT outscored the Black Bears 34-25 in the 2nd Half. The Highlanders went on a 16-4 run during a 7 1/2 minute period in the 2nd Half, to put the game away.

Maine was led by LeChaun DuHart with 18 points including 5 3-pointers. Stephane Ingo had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Former GSA Eagle Taylor Schildroth had 3 3's for 9 points.

For NJIT Dylan O'Hearn had a game high 22 points and San Antonio Brinson had 12 points and 8 rebounds

Maine is 1-5 overall and 1-4 in America East. NJIT is 4-3 overall and 3-2 in America East.

The 2 teams will meet Sunday afternoon, January 10 at 2 p.m.