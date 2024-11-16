Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Quinnipiac 58-55

The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to Quinnipiac 58-55 in Hamden, Connecticut on Friday night, November 15th.

Trailing by 15 with 4:20 left the Black Bears went on a 14-0 run to cut the lead to 1. They were down 3 points with 22 seconds left in the game but couldn't tie it to send it to overtime.

The Black Bears were led by AJ Lopez who had 18 points. Jayden Clayton had 12 points and a team-high 7 rebounds.

Maine shot 36.1 percent from the field going 22-61. They were 7-27 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 4-8 from from the free throw line.

Quinnipiac was led by Amarri Monroe with a game-high 21 points. Jaden Zimmerman had 12 points.

The Bobcats shot 43.1 percent from the field, going 25-58. They were 4-21 from beyond the 3-point arc and 4-6 from the free throw line.

Quinnipiac improves to 2-2 on the season.

Maine drops to 2-2. The Black Bears will play at Richmond on Wednesday night, November 20th at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame show with Ron Lisnet and Jim Churchill starting at 6:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app