Maine Men’s Basketball Wins 4th Straight – Beat Central Connecticut 66-58

The UMaine Men's Black Bear Basketball Team won their 4th game in a row, defeating Central Connecticut State University in Connecticut on Wednesday, November 23rd 66-58!

You may have to harken back to the days when Rudy Keeling was coaching or even John Giannini to when the Maine men won 4 games in a row! Needless to say it's been quite some time.

Maine led 36-30 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine outrebounded Central Connecticut State 32-27

The Black Bears had 3 players in double figures. Kellen Tynes had a game-high 23 points, followed by Gedi Juozapaitis with 22 points. Peter Filipovity had 10 points and a team-high 8 rebounds.

Maine shot 47.3 percent from the field, going 26-55. They were 5-20 (25 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc and 9-11 from the free throw line. Maine ou

Gedi Juozapaitis was hit with a technical foul.

Central Connecticut had 3 players in double figures. Kellen Amos had 13 points while Davonte Sweatman and Jayden Brown each had 11 points.

Central Connecticut was 22-47 (46.8%) from the field, and 9-21 (42.9%) from beyond the 3-point arc. They were only 5-12 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 4-1 while Central Connecticut State is 0-6.

The Black Bears play at Brown University on Sunday, November 27th at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 1:30.