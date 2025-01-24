Maine Men’s Basketball Wins 5th-In-a-Row Beating UMass Lowell 86-85 in Overtime

The UMaine Men's Basketball Team won their 5th game in-a-row beating UMass Lowell 86-85 in overtime on the road, Thursday, January 23rd. AJ Lopez's layup with 25 seconds left in OT, gave Maine the win.

UMaine trailed 48-38 at the end of the 1st Half, and then outscored the Riverhawks 37-27 in the 2nd Half to tie the game 75-75.

Maine was led by Quion Burns who had a game-high 28 points, with 3 3-pointers and a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line.. AJ Lopez finished with 27 points, including 4 3-pointers and was 5-5 from the free throw line. Kellen Tynes had 16 points, going 8-9 from the free throw line.

Maine shot 46.8 percent from the field, going 29-62. They were 7-17 from beyond the 3-point arc and 21-25 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 39-30, but only committed 7 turnovers in the game, while UMass Lowell turned the ball over 14 times.

UMass Lowell had 4 players in double-figures. Quinton Mincey had 20 points and Max Brooks had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

UMass Lowell is now 13-7 overall and 2-3 in America East.

Maine is now 13-8 overall and 5-1 in America East, good for 2nd place, trailing just Bryant who is 5-0 in America East. The Black Bears return home to The Pit to play the University of New Hampshire on Thursday, January 30th at 6 p.m.