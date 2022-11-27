Maine Men’s Hockey Beats American International College 5-1

After a 2 week layoff the Maine Men's Hockey returned to the ice and beat American International College (AIC) 5-1 at the Alfond Arena on Saturday, November 26th. The 5 goals was the biggest offensive output since Maine beat Quinnipiac 4-0 on October 22nd.

Maine led 1-0 8:20 into the 1st Period when Nolan Renwick scored assisted by Felix Trudeau and David Breazeale.

AIC tied the score 1-1 at 11:33 on a power play goal by Julius Janhonen, assisted by Dustin Manz and Blake Bennett.

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the 1st Period.

In the 2nd Period, Maine scored 3 goals to make the score 4-1.

Lyden Breen scored with just 1:06 gone, assisted by Trudeau and Grayson Arnott to give Maine a 2-1 lead.

Breen scored his 2nd goal at the 14:31 mark, this time assisted by Ben Poisson and Brandon Chabrier.

Maine made it 4-1 just 1:20 later when Donavan Villeneuve-Houle scored, assisted by Michael Mancinelli and Killian Kiecher-Olson.

With 5:36 left in the game, Maine scored their 5th and final goal, off the stick of Luke Antonacci, assisted by Didrik Henbrant and Mancinelli.

The Black Bears were 0-3 on the power play while AIC was 1-2. Maine was whistled for just 2 penalties in the game, while AIC was whistled for 3.

Maine outshot AIC 46-18

Victor Ostman was in goal for the Black Bears, turning away 17 shots.

Maine is now 3-8-1 on the season and 0-5-1 in Hockey East. They travel to Burlington, Vermont next weekend to take on Hockey East rival, the University of Vermont. Game times are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 3rd at 5 p.m.

The Black Bears return home on Saturday, December 10th when they host Canisus College at 2:05 p.m. which will be followed by "Skate with the Bears" when young ice hockey players can put on their skates and helmets and skate with the hockey team!