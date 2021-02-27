Maine Men’s Hockey Beats UConn 6-4

The Maine Men's Hockey Team beat the UConn Huskies Friday night, 6-4 in Storrs, Connecticut.

The score was tied 2-2 at the end of the 1st Period. UConn scored 1st, on a shorthanded goal by Marc Gatcomb with 7:03 elapsed. AJ Drobot tied in for Maine with 11:53 gone. UConn took a 2-1 lead with just 1:33 remaining in the period, when Hudson Schandor scored to make it 2-1. But Maine tied it just 16 seconds later on a power play goal by Ben Poisson.

Maine scored 3 goals in the 2nd period to take a 5-2 lead. Brady Gaudette lit the lamp just 2:22 into the period, and then 25 seconds later Jack Quinlivan scored for Maine. The last goal in the period came with 7:52 gone, wen JD Greenway scored.

In the 3rd period, Jonny Evans scored with 8:48 gone to make it 5-3. But AJ Drobot scored his 2nd of the night for Maine with 2:26 left in the game to make it 6-3. UConn scored the final goal with just 56 seconds remaining, off of the stick of Eric Linell.

Maine was 1-2 on the power play, but allowed a short-handed goal. UConn was 0-3 on the power play.

Victor Ostmann was in goal for Maine for all but the final 6:28 and allowed 3 goals. Matthew Thiessen finished in goal for Mmaine allowing 1 goal. Tomas Vomacka was in net for UConn.

The 2 teams play again Saturday afternoon, February 27th at 4 p.m.