Maine Men’s Hockey Falls to BU 3-2 in OT

The Maine Men's Hockey Team fell to Boston University Friday afternoon, losing 3-2 in overtime as the winning goal was scored 1:15 into the 5 minute overtime period.

BU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 1st period, when David Farrance scored. Maine evened it up though, as Adam Dawe scored short-handed with 2:16 left in the period. Maine outshot BU in the 1st period 10-5. The Black Bears had 3 penalties for 6 minutes while BU was called for 1 2-minute minor.

In the 2nd period BU took the lead, when Markus Boguslavsky scored with 3:38 elapsed. In the 2nd BU outshot Maine 10-5. Maine was whistled for 2 penalties for 4 minutes, while BU was called for 3 penalties, for 6 minuts.

Maine evened up the score in the 3rd period. With 6:34 elapsed, Brad Morrissey tied the game at 2-2. The Black Bears outshot BU in the period 10-5. Each team committed 1 2-minute minor.

In the sudden death overtime, Robert Mastrosimone scored for the Terriers with 1:15 elapsed. BU outshot Maine 3-0 in overtime.

Overall Maine outshot BU 25-23. The Black Bears were 0-5 on the power play while BU was 0-6. Victor Ostman stopped 20 shots for Maine while Drew Commesso stopped 23 for the Terriers.

Maine (2-6-1) and BU (4-1) will play Saturday afternoon, January 23 in Boston. The puck will drop at 1 p.m.