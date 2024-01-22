Maine Men’s Hockey Moves Up to 6th in January 22nd USCHO Poll
The Maine Men's Hockey Team moved up 2 spots from 8th to 6th in the January 22nd U.S. College Hockey Online Poll.
Here is the January 22nd Poll
- Boston University 16-4-1 (40 1st place votes)
- Boston College 16-4-1 (6 1st place votes)
- Wisconsin 19-4-1 (1 1st place vote)
- Denver 17-5-2 (1 1st place vote)
- North Dakota 16-6-2 (1 1st place vote)
- Maine 16-4-2 (1 1st place vote)
- Quinnipiac 16-6-2
- Michigan State 16-5-3
- Minnesota 14-6-4
- Providence 12-7-2
- Massachusetts 13-6-3
- Western Michigan 15-6-1
- Cornell 10-4-3
- Michigan 11-8-3
- St. Cloud 11-7-4
- Colorado College 13-8-1
- New Hampshire 12-7-1
- Arizona State 17-6-5
- RIT 15-8-1
- Notre Dame 13-11-2
Maine is off this weekend. Maine plays at Northeastern on Friday, February 2 at 7 p.m. and then at #11 University of Massachusetts on Saturday, February 3 at 7 p.m.
Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregames starting at 6:30 p.m.
Maine is currently ranked 5th in the PairWise Rankings.
