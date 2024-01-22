Maine Men’s Hockey Moves Up to 6th in January 22nd USCHO Poll

The Maine Men's Hockey Team moved up 2 spots from 8th to 6th in the January 22nd U.S. College Hockey Online Poll.

Here is the January 22nd Poll

Boston University 16-4-1 (40 1st place votes) Boston College 16-4-1 (6 1st place votes) Wisconsin 19-4-1 (1 1st place vote) Denver 17-5-2 (1 1st place vote) North Dakota 16-6-2 (1 1st place vote) Maine 16-4-2 (1 1st place vote) Quinnipiac 16-6-2 Michigan State 16-5-3 Minnesota 14-6-4 Providence 12-7-2 Massachusetts 13-6-3 Western Michigan 15-6-1 Cornell 10-4-3 Michigan 11-8-3 St. Cloud 11-7-4 Colorado College 13-8-1 New Hampshire 12-7-1 Arizona State 17-6-5 RIT 15-8-1 Notre Dame 13-11-2

Maine is off this weekend. Maine plays at Northeastern on Friday, February 2 at 7 p.m. and then at #11 University of Massachusetts on Saturday, February 3 at 7 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregames starting at 6:30 p.m.

Maine is currently ranked 5th in the PairWise Rankings.

Get our free mobile app