Maine Men’s Hockey Picks up 1st Hockey East Win Beating Vermont 3-1

The Maine Black Bears Men's Hockey Team picked up their 1st Hockey East win on Friday night, beating the Vermont Catamounts 3-1 in Burlington, Vermont. Maine outshot Vermont 41-17!

Vermont took a 1-0 lead in the 1st Period, as Eric Gotz scored on a power play with just 8 seconds left in the period, assisted by Andrei Buyalsky.

Maine tied it 1-1 on Reid Pabich's 1st collegiate goal, scored with just 1:41 gone in the 2nd Period, assisted by Grayson Arnott and Jakub Sirota.

Maine made it 2-1, on a goal by Donavan Villeneuve-Houle, assisted by Brandon Holt and Michael Mancinelli.

It stayed that way until Maine scored an empty-net goal, with 2.8 seconds left in the game as Vermont had pulled their goalie in an attempt to tie the score. Cole Hanson scored the empty-netter, unassisted.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play, but did have 8 shots during their power plays. Vermont was 1-3 on the power play.

Victor Ostman was in goal for the Black Bears, turning away 16 shots. Gabe Carriere was in goal for Vermont, turning away 38 shots.

Maine is now 4-8-1 overall and 1-5-1 in Hockey East. UVM is 5-10-1 overall and 2-9-0 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams meet again on Saturday afternoon, December 3rd at 5 p.m. The Black Bears return to the Alfond on Saturday, December 10th against Canisius College at 2:05 p.m. That will then be followed by the annual Skate with the Bears program. The Black Bears are then off for a lengthy Christmas Break, next playing in New York at Colgate on December 30th and 31st.