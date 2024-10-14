Maine Men’s Hockey Ranked 9th in October 14th Poll

The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team has moved up 2 spots in the latest U.S. College Hockey Online Poll. In the October 14th poll, the Black Bears are now 9th, moving up from 11th.

Here's the latest poll

Denver 984 (47 1st place votes) Boston College 927 (2 1st place votes) Boston University 902 Michigan State 847 North Dakota 800 Minnesota 718 Quinnipiac 652 Cornell 614 (1 1st place vote) Maine 550 Michigan 534 Colorado College 513 Omaha 459 St. Cloud 348 Providence 299 Massachusetts 298 Wisconsin 274 Western Michigan 272 Notre Dame 156 Northeastern 117 Minnesota State 39

The #9 Black Bears will host #7 Quinnipiac on Friday and Saturday. The puck drops Friday night, October 18th at 7 p.m. and Saturday night, October 19th at 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the games on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting Friday night at 6:30 and at 7 p.m. on Saturday with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney.

