Maine Men’s Hockey Ranked 9th in October 14th Poll

October 12, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team has moved up 2 spots in the latest U.S. College Hockey Online Poll. In the October 14th poll, the Black Bears are now 9th, moving up from 11th.

Here's the latest poll

  1. Denver 984 (47 1st place votes)
  2. Boston College 927 (2 1st place votes)
  3. Boston University 902
  4. Michigan State 847
  5. North Dakota 800
  6. Minnesota 718
  7. Quinnipiac 652
  8. Cornell 614 (1 1st place vote)
  9. Maine 550
  10. Michigan 534
  11. Colorado College 513
  12. Omaha 459
  13. St. Cloud 348
  14. Providence 299
  15. Massachusetts 298
  16. Wisconsin 274
  17. Western Michigan 272
  18. Notre Dame 156
  19. Northeastern 117
  20. Minnesota State 39

The #9 Black Bears will host #7 Quinnipiac on Friday and Saturday. The puck drops Friday night, October 18th at 7 p.m. and Saturday night, October 19th at 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the games on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting Friday night at 6:30 and at 7 p.m. on Saturday with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney.

