Maine Men’s Hockey Shuts Out #3 Quinnipiac 4-0

The Maine Black Bears shut out the #3 Quinnipiac Bobcats 4-0 on Saturday night, October 22nd at The Alfond Arena in Orono, in a huge bounce-back win after their 5-1 loss to Bentley on October 15th.

The score was deadlocked 0-0 at the end of the 1st and 2nd Periods.

In the 3rd Period with 3:13 gone Cole Hanson scored the 1st goal of the game, assisted by Brandon Holt and Didrik Henbrant.

After Quinnipiac was called for a slashing penalty, Maine scored their 1st power play goal of the season with 7:15 remaining in the Period. Ben Poisson with the honors, assisted by Lynden Breen and Brandon Holt.

2:15 later, with 5 minutes remaining in the Period, Matthew Fawcett scored, to make it 3-0, assisted by Donavan Villenueve-Houle and Grant Herbert.

Maine scored their 4th goal of the Period and of the game with 2:55 remaining in the game. Nolan Renwick scored, assisted by Julian Michaelian and Poisson.

Victor Ostman recorded the shutout for the Black Bears. He had 33 saves on the night for Maine.

Yaniv Perets was in goal for Quinnipiac an had 30 saves.

Maine was 1-2 on the power play, while Quinnipiac was 0-3.

Maine evens their record at 2-2 on the season. They will be back on the ice against Quinnipiac on Sunday afternoon, October 23rd, with the puck dropping at 4:05. p.m.